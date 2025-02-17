Catholic World News

Priest brutally murdered in Myanmar

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, a priest of the Archdiocese of Mandalay, Myanmar, was brutally murdered on February 14.

AsiaNews reported that a group of armed men killed the priest and that it was unclear to which militia they belonged. Ten suspects have been arrested.

