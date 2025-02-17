Catholic World News

Build bridges by ‘organizing hope,’ Vatican official tells Catholic social ministry gathering

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Emilce Cuda, secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, called on participants at the recent Catholic Social Ministry Gathering in Washington to build bridges by “organizing hope.”

“The theological virtue of hope is the dynamo that turns fear into organizing community,” she said. “It is necessary to organize hope to fix public debt as one of the main causes of poverty and migration.”

“At the community level, faith must be translated into trust in the community; love must be translated into social justice to guarantee a dignified life, universal access to goods, solidarity and subsidiarity; and hope must be translated into organization,” she added.

