Vatican newspaper sees ‘glimmer of hope for peace’ in Ukraine following Trump phone calls

February 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in its February 13 edition, the Vatican newspaper stated that a “glimmer of hope” for peace has arisen following President Donald Trump’s phone calls with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

“The hope is now that words will quickly be followed by actions,” staff journalist Roberto Paglialonga wrote in an op-ed. “Peace can no longer wait, after three years of war.”

“Trump has undoubtedly stirred things up,” he added. Statements by EU leaders that the EU ought to be included in multilateral peace talks “seem fragile ... in the face of an ally that moves with the one-to-one logic typical of business.”

