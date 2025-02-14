Catholic World News

Sent to South America: Did German bishops hide abusers?

February 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle

CWN Editor's Note: Deutsche Welle has produced a 25-minute documentary on German priests who were accused of sexual abuse in Germany and then worked as missionaries in South America. (Please be advised of the graphic nature of some of the content.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!