Catholic World News

Sent to South America: Did German bishops hide abusers?

February 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle

CWN Editor's Note: Deutsche Welle has produced a 25-minute documentary on German priests who were accused of sexual abuse in Germany and then worked as missionaries in South America. (Please be advised of the graphic nature of some of the content.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri14 February
Ordinary Time

Memorial of Sts. Cyril, Monk and Methodius, Bishop

Image for Memorial of Sts. Cyril, Monk and Methodius, Bishop

Today is the Memorial of Saints Cyril and Methodius. St. Cyril (827-869) was a priest and a philosopher and accompanied his brother St. Methodius (826-885) to Moravia to preach the Gospel. They both perfected a Slavonic alphabet which is now known as the Cyrillic alphabet and translated the…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: