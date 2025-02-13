Catholic World News

Anglican church rejects fully independent handling of abuse complaints

February 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The General Synod of the Church of England has voted not to create a fully independent system of addressing abuse allegations.

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, the church’s interim leader, expressed disappointment in the decision, which came three months after the resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury over his handling of an abuse scandal.

