Archbishop of Canterbury resigns

November 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, has resigned in the face of angry criticism about his handling of a sex-abuse scandal.

Dr. Welby, who has been leader of the worldwide Anglican communion since 2013, announced his decision to step down on November 12, saying that it was “very clear I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and re-traumatising period between 2013 and 2024.”

The Anglican leader had earlier stated that he would not resign, despite harsh criticism of his leadership in a report on the handling of sex-abuse complaints against the late John Smyth, a prominent barrister who has been accused of molesting dozens of young people at church-run camps. Dr. Welby continues to say that he had “no idea or suspicion of this abuse,” but concedes that he failed to ensure a thorough investigation of complaints.

