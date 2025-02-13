Catholic World News

59-year-old Argentine bishop resigns; turnover continues

February 13, 2025

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Carlos María Domínguez, OAR, as bishop of San Rafael, Argentina. He is 59 years old.



In a letter to the faithful, Bishop Domínguez said he had resigned for “personal reasons,” and with “deep pain.”



Bishop Domínguez’s predecessor, Bishop Eduardo María Taussig, resigned in 2022 at the age of 67. In 2020, the Vatican ordered the closure of Bishop Taussig’s diocesan seminary after the rector and other staff members resisted the bishop’s directive to distribute Communion only in the hand during the pandemic.

The turnover in the San Rafael diocese echoes an odd sequence in the Diocese of Mar del Plata, where Bishop José Maria Balina was appointed in November 2023, but resigned before his scheduled installation. Pope Francis then named Bishop Gustavo Larrazabal, who also resigned in January 2024, just days before he was due to take office. Last December the Pope named Bishop Ernesto Giobando, whose installation is scheduled later this month.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!