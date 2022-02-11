Catholic World News

Resignation of Argentine bishop accepted after controversy over seminary closure

February 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Eduardo María Taussig, 67, of San Rafael, Argentina.



In 2020, the Vatican ordered the closure of Bishop Taussig’s diocesan seminary, one of the largest in Latin America, after the rector and other staff members resisted the bishop’s directive to distribute Communion only in the hand.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!