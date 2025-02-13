Catholic World News

USCCB president welcomes Vatican’s decision to inscribe Mother Teresa on General Roman Calendar

February 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, welcomed the Dicastery for Divine Worship’s decree formally establishing September 5 as the optional memorial of St. Teresa of Calcutta throughout the world.

“The addition of Mother Teresa to the Church calendar is an occasion of joy for all Catholics and for our entire nation, whose elected officials proclaimed her an honorary citizen in 1996,” said Archbishop Broglio. “Indeed, the impact of Saint Teresa’s words and deeds upon Catholics and non-Catholics has been profound, and the good and generous work carried out by her Missionaries of Charity is a testimony to her enduring importance in the life of the Church and the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!