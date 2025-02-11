Catholic World News

Mother Teresa’s feast day formally set: September 5

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Divine Worship has issued a decree formally establishing September 5 as the feast day of St. Teresa of Calcutta, and releasing liturgical texts for the celebration.

The decree directs the episcopal conferences of various countries to prepare translations of the texts.

