Catholic World News

Missionary describes brutality, chaos in Goma

February 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marcelo Oliveira, a Portuguese Comboni missionary, described the brutality and chaos in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, following the storming of the city by rebels of the March 23 Movement, or M23.

The priest said that damage to the airport makes it impossible for humanitarian aid to reach Goma, the capital of North Kivu province (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!