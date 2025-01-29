Catholic World News

As M23 rebels storm Goma, bishop asks, ‘Where to flee?’

January 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Rebels of the March 23 Movement, or M23, are storming Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map).

The rebels, who have terrorized the province, are supported by 3,500 troops from neighboring Rwanda, the Vatican newspaper reported in its most prominent front-page article on January 28.

“The anxiety is only increasing throughout the city,” said Bishop Willy Ngumbi of Goma. “There are over two and a half million displaced people.” He added that people wish to “flee again, but to where?”

In a separate statement, the bishop lamented the bombing of a maternity hospital, as well as looting in the city.

