M23 terrorizing North Kivu, missionary says

January 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marcelo Oliveira, a Portuguese Comboni missionary priest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reports that the rebels of the March 23 Movement, or M23, are terrorizing North Kivu (map), in the eastern part of the nation.

“Many people are fleeing,” the missionary said. “Some of these communities have become ghost-villages, and people cannot get what they need.”

M23 rebels, he added, “continue to massacre and torture the people who are going from place to place.”

