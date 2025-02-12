Catholic World News

Pope repeats weekly prayer for peace

February 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his weekly audience on February 12, Pope Francis urged the faithful to pray for peace in the world.

As he has done regularly for months, the Pontiff asked prayers especially for “tormented Ukraine.” He also mentioned the bloodshed in “Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, North Kivu, and South Sudan.”

