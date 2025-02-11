Catholic World News

Man jumps onto high altar in St. Peter’s Basilica

February 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: A man jumped onto the high altar at St. Peter’s Basilica, pulled off the altar cloth, and knocked over candelabra.

A Vatican spokesman said that the man has a “serious mental disability,” was “detained by the Vatican Police, and then placed at the disposal of the Italian authorities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!