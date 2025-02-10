Catholic World News

Cincinnati’s Archbishop Schnurr recovering from surgery after fall at home

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of Cincinnati, Ohio, has undergone surgery after suffering injuries in a fall at home, the archdiocese disclosed.

The archdiocese reported that the fall was brought on my nerve damage, the result of chemotherapy. The archbishop disclosed last May that he has intestinal cancer.

The surgery was success, the archdiocese said, and the archbishop is recovering.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

