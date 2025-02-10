Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 9 Angelus address, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“Brothers and sisters, let us pray for peace, in tormented Ukraine, in Palestine, in Israel and throughout the Middle East, in Myanmar, in Kivu, and in Sudan,” he said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, at the conclusion of an outdoor Mass. “Let arms be silent everywhere, and let the cry of the peoples, who are asking for peace, be heard! Let us entrust our prayer to the intercession of the Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace.”

