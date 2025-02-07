Catholic World News

Connecticut teacher booted from classroom over crucifix sues district

February 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Review

CWN Editor's Note: A seventh-grade teacher at a Connecticut middle school has been suspended for insubordination after she refused to remove a crucifix near her desk calendar (photograph).

Marisol Arroyo-Castro, who has hung the crucifix there for a decade, filed a lawsuit in federal district court on the grounds that the Consolidated School District of New Britain violated her constitutional rights of freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri7 February
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Friday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Today is Friday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time. The Roman Martyrology commemorates Blessed Pius IX (1792-1878), who reigned as pope from 1846-1878. He was the last pope to hold temporal power for the Papal States, before they were reformed. He defined the dogma of the Immaculate…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: