Connecticut teacher booted from classroom over crucifix sues district

February 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A seventh-grade teacher at a Connecticut middle school has been suspended for insubordination after she refused to remove a crucifix near her desk calendar (photograph).

Marisol Arroyo-Castro, who has hung the crucifix there for a decade, filed a lawsuit in federal district court on the grounds that the Consolidated School District of New Britain violated her constitutional rights of freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

