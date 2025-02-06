Catholic World News

God still calls young people to priesthood, religious life, Pope says in video

February 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video associated with his February prayer intention (for vocations to the priesthood and religious life), Pope Francis said that “God still calls young people even today, sometimes in ways we can’t imagine.”

After recalling his own vocation, the Pope said that the Holy Spirit “speaks to us through the concerns young people feel in their hearts. If we accompany their journeys, we’ll see how God is doing new things with them. And we’ll be able to welcome His call in ways that better serve the Church and the world today.”

