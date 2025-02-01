Catholic World News

February papal prayer intention: for vocations to the priesthood and religious life

February 01, 2025

Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s February 2025 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “that the ecclesial community might welcome the desires and doubts of those young people who feel a call to serve Christ’s mission in the priesthood and religious life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

Sat1 February
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Saturday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

Today is Saturday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time. St. Brigid of Ireland (453-523) is commemorated in the Roman Martyrology. She is celebrated as a Feast in Ireland and as an Optional Memorial in New Zealand. Surnamed "the Mary of the Gael," St. Brigid was born at Faughart, near Dundalk.…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
