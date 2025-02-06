Catholic World News

Maryland court upholds lifting of statute of limitations in abuse cases

February 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: In a 4-3 decision, the Maryland Supreme Court upheld a 2023 law lifting the statute of limitations on civil suits in sexual abuse cases.

The Archdiocese of Washington, led by Cardinal Wilton Gregory, challenged the law’s constitutionality. In addition to the nation’s capital, five Maryland counties are included in the archdiocese’s territory.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!