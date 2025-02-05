Catholic World News

Missal published in Zou language

February 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Roman Missal has been translated into Zou, a language spoken by 88,000 of the Mizo people in India and Myanmar.

Father Mark Aimeng, the first Zou speaker to be ordained, translated the Missal into his native language. Following two provisional translations, the Archdiocese of Imphal, India, approved a definitive translation.

