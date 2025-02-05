Catholic World News

Visiting bishops lament plight of Christians in West Bank

February 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops from the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Spain, Germany, and the United States visited the Holy Land for six days, an annual visit known as the Holy Land Coordination.

The prelate mourned the “hostages, prisoners, [and] countless dead,” expressed hope that the fragile ceasefire in Gaza will continue, and drew attention to the plight of Christians in the West Bank.

“Your communities are a light in the darkness of a suffering Land,” the bishops said of the West Bank Christians. “We saw how [Israeli] settlements, illegal under international law, which were once enclaves, have grown to surround you to make enclaves now of your communities. We hear your cry for peace with justice.”

