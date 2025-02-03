Catholic World News

Trump ends taxpayer funding for abortion travel in military

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration has ended the policy of paying travel cost for members of the military (or their families) who seek abortions.

The Pentagon has announced that, by executive order, the policy put in place by President Biden in 2023, using taxpayer funds to pay for abortion-related travel, is ended.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

