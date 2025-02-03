Catholic World News

‘Jesus is salvation, Jesus is light, and Jesus is the sign of contradiction,’ Pope tells pilgrims

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address for the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel reading at Mass (Luke 2:22-40) and spoke about Jesus as salvation, light, and sign of contradiction.

The Pope encouraged the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to ask themselves, “What do I expect in my life? What is my great hope? Does my heart wish to see the face of the Lord? Do I await the manifestation of His plan of salvation for humanity?”

He concluded, “Let us pray together to Mary, Mother most pure, that she may accompany us through the lights and shadows of history, that she may always accompany us to the encounter with the Lord.”

