Catholic World News

Another Italian priest excommunicated for denying Pope’s authority

January 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Palestrina, Italy, has announced the excommunication of Father Natale Santonocito for public statements denying the Pope Francis is the legitimate Roman Pontiff.

Father Santonocito had posted statements in which he insisted that Pope Benedict XVI did not resign, and referred to Francis as an “antipope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!