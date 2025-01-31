Catholic World News

FBI nominee promise probe of ‘radical traditional Catholic’ memo

January 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on CatholicVote

CWN Editor's Note: President Trump’s nominee to head the FBI has promised in Senate confirmation hearings that he would investigate an internal FBI memo that cited the dangers posed by “radical traditional” Catholics.

When questioned as to whether he would seek to identify and discipline the FBI agents responsible for the memo, Kash Patel said: “If I’m confirmed, Senator, Yes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!