Trump restores US membership in UN pro-life coalition

January 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration has moved swiftly to renew US membership in the Geneva Consensus Declaration, a coalition of nations dedicated to pro-life policies.

The coalition was formed in 2020, near the end of Trump’s first presidential term. The US was a founding member, along with Brazil, Hungary, Egypt, Indonesia, and Uganda.

