Papal condolences after DC plane crash

January 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence after the plane crash that apparently claimed 64 victims in Washington, DC on January 29.

The Pontiff offered “my deepest sympathies to the families who are now mourning the loss of a loved one,” and promised his prayer for those leading recovery efforts.

