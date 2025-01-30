Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman welcomes executive order protecting children from chemical, surgical mutilation

January 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order protecting children from chemical and surgical mutilation.

“I welcome the President’s Executive Order prohibiting the promotion and federal funding of procedures that, based on a false understanding of human nature, attempt to change a child’s sex,” said Bishop Barron, the bishop of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota.

“So many young people who have been victims of this ideological crusade have profound regrets over its life altering consequences, such as infertility and lifelong dependence on costly hormone therapies that have significant side effects,” he continued. “It is unacceptable that our children are encouraged to undergo destructive medical interventions instead of receiving access to authentic and bodily-unitive care.”

Bishop Barron added:

I also applaud the Executive Order’s aim to identify and develop research-based therapies to aid young people struggling with gender dysphoria. These individuals are loved by God and possess the same inherent dignity that all persons do. They deserve care that heals rather than harms.

