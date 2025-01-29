Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman welcomes removal of Cuba from terrorism sponsor list

January 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Shortly before his departure from office, President Joe Biden removed Cuba from the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism. The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace welcomed the decision.

“For decades, in conjunction with the Holy See, the Cuban bishops, and the majority of the international community, the USCCB has urged collaboration and mutually beneficial relations between the United States and Cuba, as well as the full lifting of the economic embargo against the island nation,” said Maronite Bishop A. Elias Zaidan of Los Angeles, who had previously advocated for Cuba’s removal from the list.

He added, “Cuba needs more engagement from the United States, not less, and it is precisely through a greater commitment to bilateral collaboration and cooperation that positive change will come for the Cuban people, including cultural exchange and a stronger economy.”

The removal of Cuba from the terrorism sponsor list was part of a deal brokered by Cardinal Seán O’Malley, at the Pope’s behest, that led the Cuban Communist regime to release more than 500 political prisoners.

