USCCB committee chairman asks Secretary Blinken to remove Cuba from terrorism sponsor list

July 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace has asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Maronite Bishop A. Elias Zaidan cited the US bishops’ “longstanding position in favor of strong bilateral cooperation for the good of the American and Cuban people.”

At the same time, Bishop Zaidan praised the State Department for its recent decision to remove Cuba from a different list: the list of nations that do not cooperate fully with the United States’ anti-terrorism efforts.

