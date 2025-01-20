Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley brokered deal for release of Cuban prisoners

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis entrusted Cardinal Seán O’Malley, the now retired archbishop of Boston, with the task of brokering the deal between the Biden administration and the Cuban Communist regime that led to the release of more than 500 political prisoners.

“The negotiations were conducted over the past three years, with at least a dozen meetings in Havana, New York and Washington, and with the cardinal talking to the foreign ministers and presidents of both countries,” The New York Times reported.

José Daniel Ferrer, a leading Cuban human rights activist who was released from prison, said that “the Cuban government made a mockery of both Biden and the Vatican, which should be taking a firmer stance against human rights violations,” according to the newspaper’s paraphrase of his remarks.

“Does that mean we should have left them [the prisoners] there?” Cardinal O’Malley responded. “I understand Mr. Ferrer has suffered a lot, and is very anxious to see this government fall,” but “making the Cuban people suffer is not the solution.”

