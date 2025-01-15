Catholic World News

Cuba to release prisoners in Jubilee gesture

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Cuban government has announced plans to release more than 500 prisoners, “in the spirit of the Ordinary Jubilee of 2025.”

The prisoners to be released have been “convicted of various crimes,” the Cuban regime announced, without specifying whether political prisoners would be set free.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel discussed the possibility of releasing prisoners with Pope Francis when they met in August 2022, the government said. The decision to release prisoners came after American President Joe Biden announced his decision to end the treatment of Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism.

The prisoners will be released soon, Cuba announced, with some set free before the end of Biden’s presidential term on January 20.

