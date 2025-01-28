Catholic World News

At Vatican meeting, slain French priest’s sister speaks of forgiveness

January 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Roseline Hamel, 84, offered a testimony of forgiveness at the Vatican’s Jubilee of the World of Communications.

Hamel’s brother, Father Jacques Hamel, was slain in 2016 by two Muslim extremists as he was celebrating Mass; he was 85 at the time. Pope Francis waived the typical requirement that sainthood causes begin five years after a person’s death.

“Father Jacques had begun interreligious dialogue with the Muslim community six years before his murder,” his sister recalled. “To understand each other, we must know each other, and to know each other, we must talk to each other, despite the differences that can intimidate us.”

His life, she added, was “lived in faith in Christ until the end, and testifies that in France and throughout the world, forgiveness is a force of peace and hope.”

