Papal Jubilee audience with media workers: freedom for journalists is freedom for all

January 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Journalists and communicators participating in the Jubilee of the World of Communications took part in a lengthy gathering with Pope Francis on January 25 (video).

“I have in my hands a nine-page speech,” the Pope said. “At this time of day when the stomach starts rumbling, to read nine pages would be torture.”

In those prepared remarks, the Pope paid tribute to freedom of the press and freedom of thought and said that “the freedom of journalists increases the freedom of us all.” In his spoken remarks—which took up only five minutes of the two and one-half hour gathering—the Pope said that “communication means stepping outside ourselves a bit to give something of myself to another.”

