Retired Peruvian cardinal’s ministry restricted after abuse charge

January 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani, the retired Archbishop of Lima, has confirmed that his ministry has been restricted by the Vatican after he was accused of sexual abuse—a charge which he firmly denies.

After a report in the Spanish newspaper El Pais, the Vatican also confirmed that following his resignation in 2019 at the age of 75, Cardinal Cipriani had been directed to restrict his public ministry and to live outside Peru. Those restrictions remain in force, the Vatican said.

Cardinal Cipriani faced a single complaint, which he insists is “completely false,” from a man who charges that the future cardinal molested him in a confessional in 1983. The cardinal says that the Vatican imposed these disciplinary measures without conducting a trial. He accepted the restrictions, as well as an order to maintain silence about the case—“which I have done until now.”

After his resignation the cardinal lived in Rome, where he continued to serve as a member of the Dicastery for the the Causes of Saints and the Council for the Economy, until retiring from both upon reaching his 80th birthday in December 2023. He now resides in Madrid.

