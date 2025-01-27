Catholic World News

Cardinal Gracias retires; coadjutor succeeds him as archbishop of Mumbai

January 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Oswald Gracias, 80, as archbishop of Mumbai (Bombay), India’s largest city.

Upon acceptance of the resignation on January 25, Archbishop John Rodrigues, appointed coadjutor last month, succeeded Cardinal Gracias.

Cardinal Gracias, appointed archbishop in 2006 and named a cardinal in 2007, has served on Pope Francis’s advisory Council of Cardinals since its inception in 2013.

