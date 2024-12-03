Catholic World News

New archbishop appointed for Mumbai, India’s largest city

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Bishop John Rodrigues, 57, as the coadjutor archbishop of Mumbai (Bombay), India, the largest city in what is now the world’s most populous country.

Archbishop Rodrigues will succeed Cardinal Oswald Gracias, 79, when the Pope accepts his resignation, which the prelate submitted when he turned 75.

One of three sons raised by a widowed mother—all three became priests—Archbishop Rodrigues was ordained a priest of the Mumbai archdiocese in 1998 and appointed auxiliary bishop there in 2013. Last year, he was named bishop of Pune (Poona).

Since Indian independence in 1947, each newly appointed archbishop of Mumbai has eventually been named a cardinal. Cardinal Gracias, appointed archbishop in 2006 and named a cardinal in 2007, has served on Pope Francis’s advisory Council of Cardinals since its inception in 2013.

