Malta’s president meets with Pontiff

January 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with President Myriam Spiteri Debono of Malta on January 24.

Their conversation centered on church-state relations, but also included discussion of international affairs, including the problem of migration and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

The Maltese leader presented the Pontiff with a “Tecar therapy” device, which uses electrical impulses to restore human tissue, and will be used by the Vatican to treat homeless people.

