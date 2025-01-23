Catholic World News

Some of President Trump’s executive orders are ‘deeply troubling,’ USCCB president says

January 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, said on January 22 that “some provisions contained in [President Donald Trump’s] executive orders, such as those focused on the treatment of immigrants and refugees, foreign aid, expansion of the death penalty, and the environment, are deeply troubling and will have negative consequences, many of which will harm the most vulnerable among us.”

“Other provisions in the executive orders can be seen in a more positive light, such as recognizing the truth about each human person as male or female,” said the prelate, referring to an executive order revoking the Biden administration’s transgender policies.

Archbishop Broglio added:

I wish to reiterate that the Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops’ conference. No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church’s teachings remain unchanged ...



Our prayer is one of hope that, as a Nation blessed with many gifts, our actions demonstrate a genuine care for our most vulnerable sisters and brothers, including the unborn, the poor, the elderly and infirm, and migrants and refugees. The just Judge expects nothing less.

