President Trump revokes Biden administration’s transgender policies

January 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump has signed an executive order revoking the Biden administration’s policies on transgendered individuals.

“Across the country, ideologues who deny the biological reality of sex have increasingly used legal and other socially coercive means to permit men to self-identify as women and gain access to intimate single-sex spaces and activities designed for women, from women’s domestic abuse shelters to women’s workplace showers,” the president wrote. “This is wrong.”

He added:

This unhealthy road is paved by an ongoing and purposeful attack against the ordinary and longstanding use and understanding of biological and scientific terms, replacing the immutable biological reality of sex with an internal, fluid, and subjective sense of self unmoored from biological facts ...



It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops repeatedly took issue with the Biden administration’s transgender policies and mandates:

