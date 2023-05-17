Catholic World News

USCCB, Catholic education leaders call on Biden administration to abandon transgender policy for school sports

May 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The general counsel and associate general counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the presidents of the National Catholic Education Association and the Catholic University of America, criticized the US Department of Education’s proposed change to its Title IX regulations on students’ eligibility for athletic teams.



“The NPRM [notice of proposed rulemaking] imposes an inaccurate view of human nature and sexuality,” the USCCB attorneys and Catholic education leaders said at the conclusion of their 21 pages of public comment. “It is internally inconsistent, unworkably vague, and fails to consider a significant aspect of the issue presented – the intersection of the NPRM’s requirements with the Title IX religious exemption. We respectfully recommend that the Department abandon this rulemaking.”

