Papal tribute to Il Regno, ‘authoritative voice’ in Church in Italy

January 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter congratulating the Italian Catholic publication Il Regno as it marks its 70th anniversary.

In his letter, the Pope praised the Dehonian publication as an “authoritative voice of the Council and of the post-Council in Italy.”

“It has accompanied the life of the Church, nourishing expectations for reform, according to the spirit of renewal of the Council,” the Pope continued. “It carries out a valuable work of information, of documentation, and of interpretation of this, our time.”

