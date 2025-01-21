Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich, at Guadalupe basilica, speaks out against prospective mass deportations in Chicago

January 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Chicago

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City (video), Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said that “the reports being circulated of planned mass deportations targeting the Chicago area are not only profoundly disturbing but also wound us deeply.”

“The Catholic community stands with the people of Chicago in speaking out in defense of the rights of immigrants and asylum seekers,” he continued. “Similarly, if the reports are true, it should be known that we would oppose any plan that includes a mass deportation of US citizens born of undocumented parents,” as well as attempts by “government agencies to enter places of worship for any enforcement activities.”

Cardinal Cupich added that “government has the responsibility to secure our borders and keep us safe.” Still, “people of faith are called to speak for the rights of others and to remind society of its obligation to care for those in need. If the indiscriminate mass deportation being reported were to be carried out, this would be an affront to the dignity of all people and communities, and deny the legacy of what it means to be an American.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!