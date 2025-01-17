Catholic World News

Pope welcomes Albanian Muslim delegation, praises interreligious dialogue

January 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis welcomed an Albanian Muslim delegation and praised the relations between the Catholic Church and the Bektashi, a Sufi Islamic community there.

“Whenever religious leaders come together in a spirit of mutual esteem and commit themselves to the culture of encounter through dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation, our hope for a better and more just world is renewed and confirmed,” the Pope said on January 16 to members of the delegation, led by Baba Mondi, the current Bektashi leader. “How much our world needs such hope!”

“In these troubled times, all of us are called to reject the logic of violence and discord, in order to embrace the logic of encounter, friendship and collaboration in the pursuit of the common good,” he added. “Indeed, our religious convictions help us to embrace more clearly these fundamental values of our common humanity.”

Baba Mondi and the Pope met during the Pontiff’s 2014 apostolic journey to Albania, and later during a 2016 audience at the Vatican.

