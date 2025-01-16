Catholic World News

Survey finds greater American concern for religious freedom

January 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Americans have a growing appreciation for the importance of religious freedom, according to a new study.

The Religious Freedom Index, issued by the Becket Fund, shows the highest level of concern about religious freedom in the six-year history of the study. The survey found that 80% of respondents believe that private businesses and organizations should be free to set policies in accordance with their religious beliefs, and 70% believe that religious organizations should not be required to fund coverage for abortions.

“Even in a time of deep division, most Americans still believe religion—and the freedom to practice it—is crucial to overcoming our disagreements,” said Mark Rienzi, president of Becket.

