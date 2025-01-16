Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin hails strong Vatican-Jordan ties

January 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Jordan Times

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, has concluded a visit to Jordan, during which he characterized relations between the Vatican and Jordan as “excellent” and praised King Abdullah II for promoting interfaith harmony and welcoming refugees.

“The large number of refugees living in Jordan shows that he [King Abdullah] is concerned about people in neighboring countries, such as Syria, Iraq, and Palestine, who have found safe refuge here,” Cardinal Parolin said in an interview.

While in Jordan, Cardinal Parolin consecrated the Church of the Baptism of the Lord at the site of the Lord’s Baptism, on land donated by King Abdullah II.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu16 January
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

Today is Thursday of the First Week in Ordinary Time. The Roman Martyrology commemorates Pope St. Marcellus I (d. 309), who was elected Pope in 308, just at the time when the Emperor Diocletian had spent somewhat his first violence against the Church. In Rome he reorganized the Catholic…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: