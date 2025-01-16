Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin hails strong Vatican-Jordan ties

January 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, has concluded a visit to Jordan, during which he characterized relations between the Vatican and Jordan as “excellent” and praised King Abdullah II for promoting interfaith harmony and welcoming refugees.

“The large number of refugees living in Jordan shows that he [King Abdullah] is concerned about people in neighboring countries, such as Syria, Iraq, and Palestine, who have found safe refuge here,” Cardinal Parolin said in an interview.

While in Jordan, Cardinal Parolin consecrated the Church of the Baptism of the Lord at the site of the Lord’s Baptism, on land donated by King Abdullah II.

