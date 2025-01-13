Catholic World News

Rome’s mayor, Lazio’s president meet with Pontiff, discuss projects, Jubilee challenges

January 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Francesco Rocca, the president of Italy’s Lazio region (map), and Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Rome, In separate January 10 audiences.

Rocca said that his meeting was “full of joy and hope” and that he spoke with the Pontiff about “the many challenges that the Jubilee entails, especially in the health sector.”

“It was a great joy to meet Pope Francis,” said Gualtieri. “We talked about the Jubilee and how to make Rome an increasingly welcoming and supportive city, putting people and their needs at the center.” Gualtieri added that he discussed “solidarity projects” for those in need, and he thanked the Pope “for the encouragement and affection he always expresses for our city.”

The January 10 encounter with Gualtieri took place less than two weeks after the Pope’s 2024 year-end homily, in which he thanked the city’s mayor for “moving the city forward” through construction projects—in contrast to his 2023 year-end homily, in which he criticized Rome for its deficient functionality.

