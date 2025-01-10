Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime suppresses contemplative Dominican nuns

January 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: On January 8, Nicaragua’s Ministry of the Interior cancelled the legal status of 15 non-governmental organizations, including the Foundation of Dominican Contemplative Nuns of Nicaragua and Save the Children International.

Since 2018, the authoritarian regime of Daniel Ortega has cancelled the legal status of over 5,000 organizations, “especially religious ones,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

